Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis, member of ‘90s boy band LFO, has died, former bandmate says

Brian “Brizz” Gillis, member of the boy band LFO, has died at 47, his friend and former bandmate said on social media Thursday.

Gillis’ former bandmate Brad Fischetti -- the last surviving member of the band known for the hit “Summer Girls” -- shared news of Gillis’ death on Instagram, though a cause of death was not given.

Here’s the full message from Instagram, shared with a black and white photo of Gillis:

“Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away. I don’t have details and it wouldn’t be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy. If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy. Today I honor my former bandmate and friend, Brizz. If you watched the LFO Story livestream or have seen the band and me play it live, you know what Brian meant to LFO. If it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist. My relationship with Brian was complex. It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy. I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever. I’ve prayed for Brian every day for many years. And I will continue to pray for him, for his beloved father, for his friends, his family, and those who loved him. Special prayers for Pistol Pete and Terry Edwards; two men who hold a special place in my heart and undoubtedly held a special place in Brian’s heart. I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that. Rest east bro. Rest easy.”

In the Instagram comments, Mark McGrath, of the band Sugar Ray, wrote “Truly sorry for your loss my brother…🙏💚”

As USA Today pointed out, Cronin died in September 2010 at the age of 36 due to complications from graft-versus-host disease, while Lima died in November 2018 at the age of 41 following a battle with cancer.