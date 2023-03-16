Jack White responds to all the haters in support of bandmate Meg White

Musicians Meg White and Jack White of the White Stripes performing at Madison Square Garden on July 24th, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage)

Jack White wasn’t lying when he sang, “I can tell that we are gonna be friends.”

The Detroit native and the lead singer of the White Stripes posted a cryptic poem of sorts on Instagram Wednesday night, giving support to his former bandmate and ex-wife, Meg White, who has been the topic of discussion on the internet over the past few days.

Journalist Lachlan Markay decided to tweet a terrible opinion to the internet, saying that the White Stripes would have been better without Meg White behind the drum kit. He called Meg White “terrible” in the now deleted tweet, but the damage had already been done, even after Markay offered an apology.

The internet rallied around Meg White in support, offering words of support and defense of the talented drummer. That list now includes Jack, who posted a photo of Meg on Instagram, accompanied by a poem that Jack wrote about his former collaborator. You can see the post and poem below.

To be born in another time, any era but our own would’ve been fine. 100 years from now, 1000 years from now, some other distant, different, time. one without demons, cowards and vampires out for blood, one with the positive inspiration to foster what is good. an empty field where no tall red poppies are cut down, where we could lay all day, every day, on the warm and subtle ground, and know just what to say and what to play to conjure our own sounds. and be one with the others all around us, and even still the ones who came before, and help ourselves to all their love, and pass it on again once more. to have bliss upon bliss upon bliss, to be without fear, negativity or pain, and to get up every morning, and be happy to do it all again. Jack White

Is Jack White subtweeting all the haters? While he’s not directly calling people out for their unpopular opinions, he’s certainly letting it be known that Meg White was, and always will be, loved and respected. You can almost sense that he’d give anything to block all the negativity and perform on stage together again.

That’s honestly the biggest middle finger to critics of Meg White who think the band would have been better off without her.

The poem is honestly really sweet, and will probably make any White Stripe fan happy with pride. Their fans adore them, so it’s nice to see this kind of love and support from Jack.

In addition to Jack White’s support, Questlove of the Roots and model (and Jack White’s former wife), Karen Elson, both tweeted support for Meg White.

The White Stripes are nominated to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.