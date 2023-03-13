‘The Little Mermaid’ full trailer revealed during the Oscars: All the things we love about it, from Halle Bailey’s singing to Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula

HOUSTON – The trailer for the live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” made its debut at the Oscars on Sunday night and there’s so much to love.

Here are all the things we loved as forever fans of Disney and “The Little Mermaid.”

That amazing rescue scene

Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King, as Eric, are so perfect together. The romantic tension is real. One of the main things to think about with “The Little Mermaid” is that she gives up her whole life and the way things were for a dude. Not my life choices, but her life choices, so he better be pretty amazing, right? Well, we think they got the romantic tension right.

The graphics

Disney does it so well and they don’t skimp because they know what’s on the line and that it’s an opportunity to make a mark on the entire Disney brand with this movie.

I’m sure the prospect of the ship storm scene made someone’s year in the digital effects department -- and it shows.

We also love the fun way that the animal characters look something like animations and something like the real thing. I’m sure it was a tough balance to strike and, from what I’ve seen in the full trailer, it’s a good one. I can’t wait to see more of Sebastian getting aggravated at Scuttle. And I have to see more of Flounder. Ariel’s bestie didn’t get nearly enough screentime in this trailer, and I imagine his interactions with Ariel will be one of the most delicate to orchestrate. I have high hopes. We’ve come so far since “Mary Poppins”...no shade on Mary Poppins, but the interactions look so much better nowadays.

Ariel’s singing

We love the songs. Have heard them over the years in singalongs and at Disney World and in musicals, but it’s great to hear them again and with new heights. And did you hear it? That’s another octave on “Part of Your World,” y’all! We’re here for it. Bailey has certainly got the pipes for this role. Take. My. Money.

The world of the film

As an unabashed lover of historical romance, I love the world Disney immerses us in from the first seconds of the trailer. Shipwreck, yes please! The historical detail of the ship, the carriage, the castle. Disney offered so much in the trailer, but there’s so much to love and enjoy and expect in the movie. Remember the interiors of the castle? How about that dinner scene and the kitchen? Don’t get me started on the possibilities of the boat ride... And what about the WEDDING SHIP?! We are in for a real treat with this one.

Melissa McCarthy and her LAUGH!

Queen Latifah did Ursula best. I say that right off the bat. However, when I heard Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula laugh, I felt that opinion falter just a little...wow is she spooky fun scary. There’s a lot left to be revealed of Ursula and I’m HERE FOR IT. And HELLO phosphorescent octopus tentacle graphics -- that should be really cool on a big screen, as well as her entire lair.

Will Disney get it right?

Truly, Disney can’t get it wrong with this one. Moms and their daughters would come for them if this one didn’t have the real shine of Disney on it. Young women grew up on this one and their little girls are going to dress up like Ariel this Halloween. It’s got to be RIGHT.

I can’t imagine the stress surrounding this movie, but you can tell it had to come together in just the right way -- the real, the imagined, the real people and the graphics. Special effects have come a long way, even since Lord of the Rings and the first of the Marvel movies, so it’ll be fun to see what’s on the cutting-edge of Disney talent and tech in this world. We just hope it doesn’t lose its its heart or its voice...but this trailer seems to indicate good things and a reimagining of a classic that will become a classic in its own right.

What did you think about the trailer? Let us know in the comments.