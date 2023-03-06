76º

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire coming to 3 Texas cities this summer

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Singer, songwriter Lionel Richie is preparing for his 2023 Since A Song All Night tour in August and September, visiting Texas on three nights: the Moody Center in Austin on Aug. 29, American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sept. 1, and Toyota Center in Houston on Sept. 2.

Live Nation said Tuesday the 20-city arena tour begins Aug. 4 at at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, followed by shows in Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Seattle and more before wrapping up on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.

Earth, Wind & Fire will join Richie on all tour dates.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, March 7. The general sale for the Sing A Song All Night Long tour will start on Monday, March 13 at 10 am at ticketmaster.com.

