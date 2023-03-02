Houston nonprofit design house, Magpies & Peacocks, launches spring collection

HOUSTON – It’s a local nonprofit design house with ties to R’bonney Gabriel.
Omar Lisandro, Houston-based stylist, and ambassador of Magpies & Peacocks joined Houston Life to share how you can help this organization continue its environmental and social mission in Houston.
“Magpies & Peacocks is dedicated to the collection and sustainable reuse of post-consumer clothing, scrap textiles, and accessories diverted from landfill in order to create unique up-cycled products,” said Lisandro who also explained how they train life-long skills for employment to individuals coming from domestic abuse households.
He also brought some looks from their Spring Collection “Avant Apocalypse,” dropping on March 4th at a special event called Bourbon & Boys, where you can see the garments and shop.
Check out his complete interview in the video above for a sneak peek of the collection.
If you’d like to attend this event, click here to RSVP.
For more information or to donate to Magpies & Peacocks, click here.