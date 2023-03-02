Houston nonprofit design house, Magpies & Peacocks, launches spring collection

It’s a local nonprofit design house with ties to R'bonney Gabriel. Omar Lisandro, Houston-based stylist and ambassador of Magpies & Peacocks joined Houston Life to share how you can help this organization continue their environmental and social mission in Houston. He also brought some looks from their Spring Collection, dropping on March 4th at a special event.

HOUSTON – It’s a local nonprofit design house with ties to R’bonney Gabriel.

Omar Lisandro, Houston-based stylist, and ambassador of Magpies & Peacocks joined Houston Life to share how you can help this organization continue its environmental and social mission in Houston.

“Magpies & Peacocks is dedicated to the collection and sustainable reuse of post-consumer clothing, scrap textiles, and accessories diverted from landfill in order to create unique up-cycled products,” said Lisandro who also explained how they train life-long skills for employment to individuals coming from domestic abuse households.

He also brought some looks from their Spring Collection “Avant Apocalypse,” dropping on March 4th at a special event called Bourbon & Boys, where you can see the garments and shop.

Check out his complete interview in the video above for a sneak peek of the collection.

If you’d like to attend this event, click here to RSVP.

For more information or to donate to Magpies & Peacocks, click here.