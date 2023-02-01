It’s time, Beyhive🐝: Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ world tour

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Get those wallets ready, Beyhive!

Houston native and entertainer Beyoncé is headed on a world tour this year.

On Wednesday, the Houston native announced her “Renaissance World Tour” is coming with a post on her Instagram.

The dates have been shared on the singer’s website and include Dallas on Sept. 21. and her hometown of Houston on Sept. 23.

“Renaissance” is Bey’s seventh album which dropped in July. Since the album’s debut, fans have been asking for the long-awaited tour.

The singer’s last tour, “On the Run,” was in 2018 and had 48 stops across North America and Europe. Her husband, rapper Jay-Z, also shared the stage with her.

