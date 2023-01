CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 17: Founder of KonMari Media, Inc. Marie Kondo speaks on stage during the BlueCurrent session at the Cannes Lions 2019 : Day One on June 17, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)

Marie Kondo is getting candid about what sparks joy around her home these days — and it has nothing to do with being tidy.

In a new interview with The Washington Post, the mom of three admitted that life today is messier than when her book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” hit shelves in 2014.

“My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life,” she told the outlet through an interpreter.

