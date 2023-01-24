‘Sometimes a journey must end’: Panic! At the Disco announces breakup following start of their European tour

Brendon Urie, of Panic! At the Disco, performs "Hey Look Ma, I Made It" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

After 19 years, members of the popular pop-rock band Panic! At the Disco will go their separate ways.

The band, led by frontman Brendon Urie, posted a message on their Instagram on Tuesday immediately after their announcement of the upcoming European leg of their “Viva Las Vengeance” tour.

In the message written by Urie himself, he revealed that he and his wife, Sarah, are “expecting a baby soon.”

“Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard,” he wrote. “The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.”

He went on to thank his bandmates and his fans over the years.

“Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you,” he continued. “I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.

The band is well known for songs such as “I Write Sins, Not Tragedies,” “High Hopes,” and “Hey Look Ma, I Made It.”

Panic! At The Disco will begin the European leg of their world tour on Feb. 20 in Vienna, Austria.