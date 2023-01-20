‘Soy Rebelde’: Mexican pop band RBD to reunite for one final world tour; stops include Houston’s Minute Maid Park

Cast of Rebelde RBD during 2006 Premio Lo Nuestro - Awards Show at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/WireImage)

HOUSTON – RBD, the Mexican pop band who achieved international success in the mid-2000s will embark on a U.S. and Latin American tour for one last time, and that includes a stop in Houston.

The band is comprised of members Anahi, Dulce Maria, Maite Perroni, Cristian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann. Their sixth member, Alfonso Herrera, will not take part in the final tour.

The tour, “Soy Rebelde,” was announced to fans on Thursday evening via social media. It’ll kick off at El Paso on Aug. 25, and then a stop at Houston’s Minute Maid Park on Aug. 27. Cities include Chicago, San Diego, and Mexico City.

The band formed in 2004 during the production of Mexico′s popular telenovela “Rebelde,” which quickly gained international success in the U.S. and Latin America. They separated in 2009, and band members told Billboard in an interview that they “didn’t feel like they really said goodbye.”

According to Billboard, RBD had several chart-topping albums and singles such as “Salvame,” “Ser O Parecer,” “Solo Quedate en Silencio,” and many more.

Presale tickets for RBD’s “Soy Rebelde” tour starts on Jan. 25. General public tickets go on sale Jan. 27.