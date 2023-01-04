72º

Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital after being run over by his own snowplow; See the A-List well-wishes coming in

Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans all shared encouragement and love on Renner’s selfie

Doha Madani, NBC News

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Jeremy Renner (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actor Jeremy Renner was run over by his own snowplow as he was moving snow near his home near Reno, Nevada.

Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in Disney’s Marvel superhero franchise, posted what appeared to be a selfie Tuesday night from his hospital bed thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he captioned the post. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Stars responded to the post.

Chris Pratt wrote, “Continued prayers your way brutha.”

Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”

Chris Evans wrote, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy ❤️”

Paul Bettany wrote, “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.”

Jimmy Fallon wrote, “Lotsa love out there for you bud.”

Vanessa Hudgens wrote, “Sending so much love n healing!”

