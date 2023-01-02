‘He’ll be there in spirit’: Foo Fighters to continue as a ‘different band’ without drummer Taylor Hawkins

SANTIAGO, CHILE - MARCH 20: Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

The Foo Fighters said they will carry on as a band following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March of last year.

In a statement posted on their Instagram on Dec. 31, the band described 2022 as “the most difficult and tragic year.”

“(We) were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” the band wrote.“Our fans built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together.”

The band also added that without Taylor, they knew that they would be “a different band going forward.

Hawkins died in Colombia while on tour with the Foo Fighters, according to CNN. He was 50 years old. At the time, the band tweeted saying, “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

In 2022, Foo Fighters held two tribute concerts honoring Hawkins in London’s Wembley Stadium and in Los Angeles, CNN reported. His 16-year-old son, Shane, joined the band and played drums during their song “My Hero.”