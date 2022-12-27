Whoopi Goldberg faces backlash after repeating false Holocaust comments

This image released by ABC shows co-host Whoopi Goldberg on the set of the daytime talk series "The View." Goldberg returned to The View on Monday following her two-week suspension for remarks about the Holocaust (Jenny Anderson/ABC via AP)

Whoopi Goldberg is facing a fresh round of backlash following her latest historically inaccurate statement about the Holocaust, which she claimed “wasn’t originally” about race in an interview with the U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times.

The controversy marks the second time this year that Goldberg, 67, has come under fire for what Jewish leaders and Holocaust experts say are inaccurate and offensive comments about the Nazi-sponsored mass murder of six million European Jews between 1933 and 1945.

Goldberg made the latest remarks in an interview published Saturday, after the reporter said that “Nazis saw Jews as a race,” referencing Goldberg’s earlier comments from January, in which she claimed the Holocaust was “not about race.”

To continue reading, visit nbcnews.com.