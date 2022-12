(Allison Dinner, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kim Kardashian arrives at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears while discussing the difficulty of co-parenting with Ye during an interview with Angie Martinez, host of the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast.

Kardashian shares custody of four children with ex-husband West: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

“I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible,” Kardashian told Martinez during the interview, which aired on Monday.

