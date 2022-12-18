Cecily Strong exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ amid her 11th season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Cecily Strong attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“Saturday Night Live’s” final show of 2022 doubled as a send-off for Cecily Strong, who exited amid her 11th season and as one of the longest-tenured female cast members.

The show announced her departure on Twitter ahead of Saturday’s airing, stating, “Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We’ll miss you, Cecily!”

Amid speculation she would depart before the 48th season started in fall, Strong stayed on. Cohorts Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor left and made room for a wave of new hires and a year of rebuilding.

