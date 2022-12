LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Keke Palmer speaks onstage at Teen Vogue Summit 2022 at Goya Studios on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

During her first-ever opening monologue for “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 3, Keke Palmer delivered a few jokes — and an announcement. The multi-hyphenate, clad in a brown trench coat, came on stage to say the rumors about her pregnancy were true.

“There are people in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight,” she said. “I am.”

With that, Palmer unbuttoned her trench to reveal her pregnant belly and proudly showed off her baby bump.

