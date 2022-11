FILE - Jennifer Lopez appears in the press room with the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022. Lopez will be honored for her film and television achievements at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The network announced Friday that Lopez will receive the Generation Award on Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Jennifer Lopez deleted all her Instagram posts and changed her profile picture to a black circle, leaving fans to wonder what the “Marry Me” star is up to.

But by Friday, Nov. 25, she’d shared a new video promoting her upcoming album, “This Is Me…Now.”

The news comes on the 20th anniversary of her third studio album, “This Is Me…Then.”

Read more from NBC News’ “The TODAY Show” here.