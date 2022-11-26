Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer of ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ title tracks, dies at 63

Irene Cara, best known as a singer of movie themes, holds her award for the song What a Feeling from the movie Flashdance. She won the award for Best Pop Vocal performance by a Female.

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning musician best known for singing the title tracks to the movies “Fame” and “Flashdance” has died, her publicist said Saturday.

She was 63.

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose said in a statement posted to Cara’s website and Twitter feed. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available,” she said.

Read more on NBC News here.