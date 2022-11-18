Taylor Swift says watching Ticketmaster fiasco has been ‘excruciating’

Taylor Swift on Friday responded to fan frustration over the botched presale for her upcoming “The Eras” tour which led to Ticketmaster’s decision to cancel the public sale of tickets.
In her Instagram story, Swift wrote it “goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans.”
“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she wrote in the message, which doesn’t name Ticketmaster but alludes to the ticketing debacle.