Jay Leno, former ‘Tonight Show’ host, seriously burned in garage fire after vehicle erupts in flames
The 72-year-old comedian and former “Tonight Show” host said, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
Jay Leno was seriously burned in a garage fire in Los Angeles on Saturday after one of his cars erupted in flames, the comedian announced.
“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to NBC News on Monday.
Leno was working at his Los Angeles garage when a flash fire started in a car, a representative for Leno said.
