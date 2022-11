Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Dolly Parton is getting recognized for the work beyond her “9 to 5″ of being the queen of country music.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, awarded the country music star and philanthropist with $100 million on Nov. 12 as part of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award.

The award recognizes “leaders who aim high, find solutions and who always do it with civility,” Sanchez said. She added the awardees can direct the $100 million to the charities that they see fit.

