Amy Schumer almost backed out of hosting ‘SNL’ after 3-year-old son was hospitalized for RSV

Amy Schumer almost backed out of hosting “Saturday Night Live” last week after her 3-year-old son, Gene, was rushed to the emergency room for respiratory syncytial virus, she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was like, ‘I’m obviously not hosting [SNL] anymore,” she told the outlet. “I was texting people like, ‘Should I see who can fill in? Or, are they going to do that?’ And they were like, ‘No, you’re going to do it.’ So I just missed all of Thursday and went in Friday morning.”

The 41-year-old comedian, who hosted “SNL” on Nov. 5, told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s still traumatized by her son with Chris Fischer coming down with the virus, which he’s since recovered from.

Read more on NBC News here.