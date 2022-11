LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Actor Kevin Conroy speaks during 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Kevin Conroy, the iconic voice of Batman, died Thursday shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, according to Warner Bros.

He was 66.

Conroy’s deep and raspy voice shot him to stardom as the title character in “Batman: The Animated Series,” which ran from 1992 to 1996, according to a statement provided to Warner Bros by Conroy’s spokesperson.

