Austin bound: 2023 CMT Music Awards headed to Texas for this first time ever

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini announce 2023 CMT Music Awards on CBS at Moody Center on November 02, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)

HOUSTON – For the first time ever, the 2023 CMT Music Awards will be held in Texas.

The fan-voted show, for country music videos and performances, will air live from the Moody Center in Austin on April 2.

Kelsea Ballerini will return as co-host for the third year with Carrie Underwood, and Underwood will also perform during the CMT Music Awards, according to a release.

“Both Austin and Nashville are two of the world’s greatest music cities, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce the return of the CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS than with co-host Kelsea Ballerini surprising Carrie Underwood, our most awarded artist, in the middle of her incredible live performance at Moody Center – the exact venue where we’ll all be back exactly five months from today!” said Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, Leslie Fram and Jason Owen, executive producers of the CMT Music Awards. “Our fans are in for an unforgettable night of music with plenty of surprises, as the Live Music Capital meets Music City for the first time ever on a national stage in what will be a true country music extravaganza.”

Tom Noonan, President and CEO of Austin CVB, said the event will have a huge financial impact on Austin and its tourism.

To learn more, click here.