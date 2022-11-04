All I want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s secret grunge album from the ‘90s

Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour at Madison Square Garden on December 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC)

October is over with, which means the holidays are just around the corner. That also means it’s time for Mariah Carey to come out of hiding and sit upon the throne of Christmas.

But before she does that, all I want for Christmas is her secret grunge album that she recorded in the ‘90s.

That’s right, one of the most successful R&B artists ever recorded a grunge-influenced album back in the ‘90s (while she was recording her classic album “Daydream”) that none of us have ever heard.

While the news isn’t exactly new (Carey mentioned that she made this album in her 2020 memoir), what is exciting is that Carey announced that she wants to release the album to the public all these years later. I mean, can you imagine her singing a song that sounds like Nirvana or Soundgarden?

In her memoir, Carey explains that the album was quietly released under the band name Chick, and it didn’t even feature Carey on lead vocals. She was just giving background vocals while someone else was singing lead. The name of the album is “Someone’s Ugly Daughter.”

Carey revealed during a podcast interview with Rolling Stone that recordings of the album with her lead vocals have been found, and she’s thinking about releasing the music to the world.

“I think this unearthed version will become, yes, something we should hear,” she told Rolling Stone. She even suggested that she may be working with a mysterious musician on the project, adding “I’m working on a version of something where there’ll be another artist working on this with me as well.”

Who could it be? The most obvious answer would be someone like Dave Grohl or Eddie Vedder, but how cool would it be if it was someone like Courtney Love or Pat Smear from the legendary punk band The Germs? My guess is as good as yours at this point.

Carey said she was inspired by bands like Hole and Green Day, but her record label wasn’t supportive in her dropping an album that was so far away from the music she was known for.

The original version with Carey on backup vocals isn’t available anywhere to listen, but perhaps when she’s wrapped up being the queen of Christmas we’ll get this mystery album? Only time will tell.