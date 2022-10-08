Stevie Nicks postpones Oct. 9 concert at The Woodlands due to ‘non-COVID respiratory issue’

FILE - Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York on March 29, 2019. Nicks has spent the last 10 months homebound, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic. During that time, she recorded the new single Show Them the Way" and edited her new concert film Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert. The song will be released Friday and the concert film, recorded over two nights during Nicks' 2016-17 24 Karat Gold tour, will be available at select theaters and drive-ins on Oct. 21 and 25. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Rock ‘n Roll Hall-of-Famer Stevie Nicks announced Friday night that her stop at The Woodlands’ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion has been postponed due to a ‘non-COVID respiratory issue, according to concert officials.

The legendary rocker, known for “Wild Heart,” is currently following doctor’s orders for continued vocal rest, pavilion officials said in a statement on social media.

Nicks was scheduled to perform Oct. 9 with Vanessa Carlton as the opening act, part of the second leg of her 2022 U.S. tour, the only Texas tour stop.

Concert officials announced Nov. 2 as the new rescheduled date for the show. Tickets purchased prior to the original show date will be honored.

