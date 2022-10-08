Stevie Nicks postpones Oct. 9 concert at The Woodlands due to ‘non-COVID respiratory issue’

HOUSTON – Rock ‘n Roll Hall-of-Famer Stevie Nicks announced Friday night that her stop at The Woodlands’ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion has been postponed due to a ‘non-COVID respiratory issue, according to concert officials.
The legendary rocker, known for “Wild Heart,” is currently following doctor’s orders for continued vocal rest, pavilion officials said in a statement on social media.
Nicks was scheduled to perform Oct. 9 with Vanessa Carlton as the opening act, part of the second leg of her 2022 U.S. tour, the only Texas tour stop.
Concert officials announced Nov. 2 as the new rescheduled date for the show. Tickets purchased prior to the original show date will be honored.
Tickets are still available here.