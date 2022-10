FILE - Jada Pinkett Smith arrives appears at the premiere of "Bel-Air" in Santa Monica, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2022. Pinkett Smith has a book deal with Dey Street Books for a memoir. The book is currently untitled and scheduled for next fall. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she will be writing a memoir that shares details about her difficult journey in Hollywood and her “complicated marriage” to Will Smith.

On Oct. 6, Dey Street Books — which is owned by HarperCollins Publishers — announced that Pinkett Smith’s book will arrive in the fall of 2023.

The untitled memoir was described as “honest and gripping” in the press release.

