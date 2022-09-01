The trailer for the new season of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ just dropped and it’s WILD

Grab your skis and parkas because “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” are back, and the trailer for the new season looks crazier than ever.

Just when you thought nothing could beat the episode when Jen Shah was arrested by the FBI and charged with fraud, among other things, the trailer for the new season looks like we get to see Shah prove her innocence to her fellow Housewives, all the while (spoiler alert) pleading guilty to the charges.

As Bravo fans know, we heard about Shah pleading guilty to her charges earlier this summer in a Manhattan court, but it will be fascinating to watch it play out on the show, and see how her cast mates react, especially when someone of them have been very vocal in their support of her.

Besides Shah’s empire going down the drain, the trailer features the typical “Real Housewives” debauchery that Bravo fans have become used to.

Meredith Marks seems to be on good terms with her husband, Whitney Rose is orchestrating drama alongside Lisa Barlow and apparently someone punched Heather Gay in the eye. We need answers, people!

Ad

While typical “Real Housewives” casts have six to eight cast members, this season of “Salt Lake City” will only feature five, with three more ladies playing the “friend of” role. Will any of them break through and become a fan favorite to receive a snowflake for next season? Based on the trailer, my money is on the woman who called out Shah for being poor. That’s a textbook Housewife move if I’ve ever seen one.

You can catch the new season of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” when it premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Bravo. Make sure to watch the epic trailer below, too.