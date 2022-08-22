Britney Spears to release new duet ‘Hold Me Closer’ with music legend Elton John

HOUSTON – Britney is back, y’all, and better than ever.

This time, she collaborated with music legend Elton John on a duet that’s set for release Friday, August 26.

According to TODAY, John confirmed the partnership in an Instagram post with the song titled “Hold Me Closer” with an emoji of a rose and a rocket ship. It is likely a homage to the “Rocket Man” singer’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” with the release date.

Spears has not released any music since 2016′s “Glory.” TODAY reported that fans were hoping for the singer to release new material since her conservatorship ended in November 2021.

You can presave “Hold Me Closer” on your favorite streaming services such as Spotify.

