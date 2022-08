FILE - This July 14, 2019, file photo shows Beyonce at the "Lion King" premiere in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Beyoncé is changing a lyric to a song on her new album, “Renaissance,” following criticism by many people in the disability community that the track contained an ableist slur.

The 11th track, “Heated,” contained the word “spaz,” a slur against people with disabilities.

Lizzo received backlash for the same word after initially including it in her single “Grrrls,” which was released in June. After fans pointed out that the word originates from “spastic,” the artist changed the lyrics.

