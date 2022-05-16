Kendrick Lamar takes global stage for The Big Steppers Tour, will make stop in Houston in July

HOUSTON – Kendrick Lamar is back! The artist recently released his long-awaited album along with adding dates to his global tour, “The Big Stepper.”
Lamar will make a tour stop in Houston on July 22 at the Toyota Center.
General tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. on oklama.com. According to a release, the first tickets to The Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Tour will be available to Cash App customers via an exclusive ticket presale.
Here are the following Texas tour dates:
Austin - July 21 at the new Moody Center
Dallas - July 23 at the American Airlines Center
Listen to his new album below: