Kendrick Lamar takes global stage for The Big Steppers Tour, will make stop in Houston in July

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 14: Kendrick Lamar on the rock stage day one of Gandoozy Music Festival at Overland Park Golf Course on September 14, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Kendrick Lamar is back! The artist recently released his long-awaited album along with adding dates to his global tour, “The Big Stepper.”

Lamar will make a tour stop in Houston on July 22 at the Toyota Center.

General tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. on oklama.com. According to a release, the first tickets to The Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Tour will be available to Cash App customers via an exclusive ticket presale.

Here are the following Texas tour dates:

Austin - July 21 at the new Moody Center

Dallas - July 23 at the American Airlines Center

Listen to his new album below: