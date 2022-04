Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dolly Parton reversed course and accepted her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, more than six weeks after she declined it.

In an interview with NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Parton said if she was voted in, she would, in fact, accept the honor.

“I’ll accept gracefully,” she said. “I would just say thanks and I’ll accept it because the fans vote.”

