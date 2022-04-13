Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died of rare, often overlooked disease

FILE - Gilbert Gottfried performs at the Comedy Central "Roast of Roseanne" in Los Angeles on Aug. 4, 2012. Gottfrieds publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said Gottfried, an actor and legendary standup comic known for his abrasive voice and crude jokes, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He was 67. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

Gilbert Gottfried, the beloved brash comedian, died Tuesday from a disease that his publicist identified as a rare genetic muscle disorder.

Gottfried, 67, had type II myotonic dystrophy, a kind of muscular dystrophy, said his longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz.

It isn’t clear when Gottfried was diagnosed with the disease, which has no cure or treatment and typically appears when people are in their 20s and 30s.

