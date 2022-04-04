Kanye West reportedly dropping out of Coachella

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has dropped out of Coachella, leaving the festival without a headliner slot weeks before it starts, according to TMZ, citing sources close to the performer.
It is unclear why Ye reportedly canceled his performance abruptly. The festival, which takes place in Indio, California, is scheduled for later this month, on April 15-17 and 22-24.
Representatives for Ye and Coachella did not immediately respond to request for comment and NBC News has not confirmed TMZ’s report.
