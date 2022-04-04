Kanye West reportedly dropping out of Coachella

FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Kanye West will not be performing at the Grammys this year. A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday, March 18, 2022 that his act had been pulled from the show, which was set to take place on April 3. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has dropped out of Coachella, leaving the festival without a headliner slot weeks before it starts, according to TMZ, citing sources close to the performer.

It is unclear why Ye reportedly canceled his performance abruptly. The festival, which takes place in Indio, California, is scheduled for later this month, on April 15-17 and 22-24.

Representatives for Ye and Coachella did not immediately respond to request for comment and NBC News has not confirmed TMZ’s report.

