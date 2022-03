UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Singer / TV Personality Traci Braxton visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 03, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Singer, actor and reality TV personality Traci Braxton has died at age 50.

According to her family, Braxton had been battling cancer in the esophagus.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” her husband Kevin Surratt said in a statement to NBC News.

Read more from NBC News here.