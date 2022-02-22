Margarita Day 2022: These Houston-area restaurants are offering specials

Houston TX – Drink up Houston! It’s that time again! Margarita Day is Feb. 22.

These Houston-area restaurants are offering their own tequila drowned, lime-topped, salt-lined drinks on special:

All-Day Happy Hour Pricing on Molina’s Margaritas

On National Margarita Day, visit any Molina’s location to sip Molina’s margaritas: 100% agave tequila, triple sec and fresh lime juice, served frozen or on the rocks. Available for $6.50 all day long.

Molina's Swirl Margarita (Molina's Cantina)

Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s will host a Sip & Slurp Cocktail Party in the courtyard to celebrate Mardi Gras, National Margarita Day and Taco Tuesday. Tickets ($45) include a dozen raw oysters, two fried oyster tacos and two specialty Mardi Gras margaritas.

Chuy’s

For just $2 extra make any regular house rocks or frozen margarita a grande and keep the commemorative cup, or add a $1 floater to top off your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. Starting Feb, 14, and for a limited time we’re serving our Tito’s frozen lemonade, made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, triple sec and lemon juice. It’s the perfect blend of tart and sweet to swirl with your favorite frozen margarita flavor. Try mixing it with our world-famous frozen lime margarita for a citrusy Lemon-Lime twist or mix it with frozen strawberry to make a refreshing strawberry lemonade margarita.

Margarita (KSAT)

Chili’s

Get your ‘Rita on with $3, $5, $6 and $7 margaritas.

The best day of the year is here and Chili’s is ready to ‘Rita for National Margarita Day. They don’t want people to be anywhere but your local Chili’s on Feb 22. Why? Because they’ve got $3 house margaritas, their $5 Marg of the Month, $6 famous Presidentes and $7 Premium Margaritas all day on Feb. 22.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

The fast and casual spot will offer $5 18-ounce house margaritas, available on the rocks or frozen, all day at participating locations. Available for dine-in only.

Try the New Spicy Margarita at Daily Gather

This cocktail blends Lalo Blanco tequila, Dolfi orange liqueur, fresh lime, jalapeño and agave. $13, or $9 during happy hour, Mon-Fri, 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.. Pair with Tex-Mex-inspired dishes, such as salmon “ceviche” tostadas, elote cornbread, roasted poblano guacamole and citrus avocado salad with creamy burrata.

The Original Ninfa’s

The limited-edition Gran Pasión margarita features Hornitos Plata Tequila, lime juice, Giffard Fruit de La Passion Liqueur, passion fruit syrup and grandeza, with a Tajín rim, available for $13 (regularly $15) on Feb. 22.

Prickly Pear Frozen Margarita at Dish Society

Sweet and sassy combo of tequila, prickly pear, simple syrup, orange liqueur and lime. $8/glass, $20/carafe. Enjoy with lots of tacos: house breakfast, 44 Farms chimichurri steak, pineapple shrimp or vegetarian.

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

Choose from a spicy margarita with reposado tequila, agave, citrus and a zesty kick ($10) or the classic House Frozen ($8 regular; $6 during happy hour, Tuesday through Friday, 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

$5 Margaritas at Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

Choose from traditional margaritas in lime, strawberry or mango, watermelon mint, prickly pear or torched palomas, each specially priced at $5 all day.

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse

The Texas icehouse favorite will offer $2 house margaritas all day long on Tuesday, Feb 22, available at every location. Choose strawberry, regular or swirled.

