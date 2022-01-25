Cardi B wins defamation lawsuit against blogger, awarded $1.25M in damages

FILE - Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 16, 2019. A federal jury in Atlanta has awarded $1.25 million to Cardi B in a defamation lawsuit against a celebrity news blogger. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Cardi B was awarded $1.25 million in damages after winning a defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber, Billboard reported.

According to the report, a federal jury sided with Cardi B on her accusations that YouTuber Latasha Kebe waged a “malicious campaign” to damage the celebrity’s reputation.

Following a two-week trial that featured testimony from both women, the jury returned a verdict that Kebe was liable for defamation and two other forms of wrongdoing over her YouTube videos and other internet posts, Billboard reported.

The verdict awarded Cardi B $1.25 million in damages, but the total could potentially end up higher as proceedings take place to decide whether Kebe owes additional punitive damages, or if she must reimburse Cardi B’s legal expenses.