If you’re traveling to San Antonio anytime soon, a new bar in the Alamo City is a must-see attraction for fans of “Ghostbusters.”

The newly-opened Kung Fu Saloon offers a vintage vibe with arcade games and “Ghostbusters” décor.

Customers can enjoy an arcade bar, skee ball, karaoke rooms, late night dance parties and more.

Host of “Texas Eats” and ”Elder Eats,” David Elder from KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT shared an inside video of the San Antonio speakeasy.

Check it out below: