HBO leads GLAAD Media Awards for LGBTQ representation

This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider is the first trans person to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

NEW YORK – HBO and HBO Max have become the top contenders at the GLAAD Media Awards with a combined 19 nominations, landing the bulk of its nods for its TV shows like “Hacks,” “The Other Two” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

The annual awards honors media for fair and accurate representations of LGBTQ people. Streaming services nabbed a total of 63 nominees, with cable receiving 39 nominations, and broadcast networks receiving 17 nominations.

The films nominated include “Eternals” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures), “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (Amazon Studios), “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix), “tick, tick... BOOM!” (Netflix) and “West Side Story” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures).

Netflix had 17 nominees, Hulu received seven nominations, while ABC, MSNBC and Peacock all received four nominations. In the Spanish-language categories, Univision and Telemundo both received two nominations.

Of the 30 television shows nominated in three categories — outstanding comedy series, outstanding drama series and outstanding new TV series — 18 feature transgender or nonbinary characters, including “Pose,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Good Trouble,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The L Word: Generation Q,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

GLAAD noted that the representation came during a year when anti-transgender violence rose and lawmakers across the U.S. introduced a number of bills attempting to stop transgender youth from participating in sports and accessing health care.

Music artists who earned GLAAD nominations include Lil Nas X, Halsey, Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, Kaytranada, Demi Lovato, Mykki Blanco, and BROCKHAMPTON. Among the special recognition award recipients was “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider and “The Laverne Cox Show.”

Last year, Netflix was the top contender, with a leading 26 nominations. This year’s list includes 246 nominees across 30 categories — up from 198 nominees across 28 categories last year.