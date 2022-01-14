There’s a snow plow named ‘Betty WhiteOut’

(Matt Sayles, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Late actress Betty White has been immortalized as a snowplow in Michigan.

Michigan named one of its snowplows “Betty Whiteout” after the legendary actress who died on Dec. 31, 2021.

According to Fox 10, the snowplow is one of over 300 that has been nicknamed by the Michigan Department of Transportation. The department began accepting suggestions from Michiganders in 2021.

A DOT spokesman told Fox the names were submitted prior to White’s death.

While the nicknames aren’t painted on the vehicles, they are entered on the DOT’s live online snowplow tracker where fans can follow them as they clear the state’s roads.