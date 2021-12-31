77º

Disney World to livestream New Year’s Eve ‘Fantasy In the Sky’ fireworks at Magic Kingdom

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

"Fantasy in the Sky" was the original fireworks show in the Magic Kingdom, debuting in October 1971 (Disney)

Ring in the new year Disney-style without the trip to Orlando.

Walt Disney World Resort is live streaming its New Year’s Eve firework spectacular from Magic Kingdom Park.

According to Disney Parks Blog, “Fantasy in the Sky” will feature a variety of breathtaking views of the festive fireworks above Cinderella Castle with music from favorite Disney films and other fun tunes from popular attractions.

Virtual guests can head to the front page of the Disney Parks Blog to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks live beginning Friday, Dec. 31 at 10:48 p.m., CT.

