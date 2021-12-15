The ultimate guide for watching Christmas movies this month

Taylor Momsen listening to Jim Carrey in a scene from the film 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas', 2000. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

It’s that time of year again: To watch all of the classic (and a few new) Christmas movies -- and given how 2021 has gone, we could all use a little holiday cheer, right?

Luckily for us, there are so many ways you can load up on all of the Christmas content this year.

Not only do all of the streaming services have plenty of holiday movies to chose from, so do cable channels like Freeform, with its “25 Days of Christmas” marathon.

So, fill up a mug with hot chocolate, grab a blanket and curl up on the couch to watch all your favorite Christmas movies.

Netflix

‘Christmas on the Square’

Actual living saint Dolly Parton stars in this Christmas movie, and of course, we get to hear her sing. Is there anything better than Dolly Parton and Christmas? We don’t think so.

‘The Christmas Chronicles 2′

Kurt Douglas is back with “The Christmas Chronicles 2,” and this time, Mrs. Claus is with him, and she’s played by Douglas’ famous partner, Goldie Hawn. The first “Christmas Chronicles” movie is also available to stream.

‘The Princess Switch’ movies

Starring Vanessa Hudgens, “The Princess Switch” has a new sequel called “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” and it’s an even wackier ride than the first installment. It’s one of those movies in which two strangers are identical, and then they switch lives.

‘Jingle Jangle’

A new Christmas movie musical starring Phylicia Rashad from “The Cosby Show” and Academy Award-nominated Forest Whitaker? Sign us up!

‘Single All The Way’

A Christmas movie revolving around a gay couple and starring Kathy Najimy and Jennifer Coolidge? Count us in for this one, too!

‘Love Hard’

The main character in this movie gets catfished on a dating app, but maybe it’s true love after all?

Hulu

‘Happiest Season’

This Christmas movie came out last Thanksgiving weekend, and it was like a breath of fresh air. Not only is the film hilarious, but the main love story line is focused around a lesbian couple -- something you just don’t see in many Christmas movies. Kristen Stewart, Dan Levy, Allison Brie and Aubrey Plaza star.

‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’

Charles Dickens is known for writing one of the most famous Christmas stories of all time, so why not watch a movie about the man who practically invented the Christmas story genre? Ian McKellen plays Scrooge.

‘A Very Brady Christmas’

If you grew up watching “The Brady Bunch,” then you have probably seen all the Brady specials the cast made after the show ended. In this one, the Brady clan gets back together for Christmas, and some serious drama unfolds.

‘The Holiday’

Grab your favorite chunky cable knit sweater and a cup of hot cocoa, because the classic film “The Holiday” is on Hulu. Is this Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz at their best? Absolutely.

‘Jingle All The Way’

Who else remembers this classic Christmas movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger? Like so many of these films, watching “Jingle All The Way” will be like a trip down memory lane.

Disney+

‘The Santa Clause’

Disney+ has so many great choices, because, well, Disney has been making fantastic Christmas movies for decades. “The Santa Clause” is one of them. Tim Allen is iconic as Santa, which is also the case in all the sequels, which you can also stream.

‘Noelle’

This was a Disney+ exclusive movie starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader -- and it’s not only super funny, but great for the kids to watch, too. Noelle, by the way, is Santa Claus’ sister.

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’

Who doesn’t love the Muppets? All your favorites, like Kermit, Miss Piggy and Gonzo, do a play on Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and it’s so much fun.

‘A Christmas Carol’

And after you’ve watched the Muppet version, go ahead and watch this version of “A Christmas Carol” that stars Jim Carrey. It’s an animated take on the story, so the kids will love it.

‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’

Anyone who grew up with a major crush on Jonathan Taylor Thomas probably wore out the VHS version of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” which is why it’s perfect now that it’s on Disney+.

‘Frozen’

Is “Frozen” a Christmas movie? It’s certainly not framed around the holidays, but there is something about Elsa singing “Let It Go” while standing inside a castle made out of ice that just makes it feel like Christmas.

Freeform

‘Home Alone’

Now, you can’t stream any of these movies that will appear on Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas, but if you have cable, the movie marathon is going on all month. Freeform has so many classics, including “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.”

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Is “The Nightmare Before Christmas” a Halloween or Christmas movie? Most would probably say a Christmas movie, but it’s so good that you can watch it during both holidays. It’s an animated classic that never gets old.

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Remember all of those classic claymation Christmas movies from your childhood, like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman?” They are playing on Freeform all month long. They immediately evoke heavy doses of nostalgia, and they’re still pretty cute and fun to watch.

‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’

Now this is a classic, especially if you were a millennial and grew up watching this movie. This version stars Jim Carrey, and he takes the character of the Grinch, and truly brings him to life.