2003: "Elf" stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole who goes to New York City to meet his biological father, spreading Christmas cheer in a world of cynics as he goes.

The famous costume worn by Will Ferrell in the Christmas classic “Elf” was sold for an amount 10 times greater than expected at an auction, TMZ reports.

According to the report, the costume was expected to fetch between $27,600 and $41,000.

The winning bid on the “Elf” costume greatly surpassed expectations, coming in at $296,702.66.

According to TMZ, the mystery buyer is remaining private.