In this handout image provided by Collin County Sheriff's Office, Markies Deandre Conway, stage name Yella Beezy, is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on sexual assault and weapon charges on November 5, 2021 in Collin County, Texas. (Photo by Collin County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

Markies DeAndre Conway, a Dallas-based rapper known as Yella Beezy, was arrested Thursday in Plano, Texas.

According to court records, Conway faces charges of sexual assault, child endangerment or abandonment, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, NBC DFW reports.

No further details regarding charges against Conway have been reported.

According to NBC DFW, Conway was booked into the Collin County jail Friday; however, was released on a $57,500 bond, court records show.