Big Bird accused of pushing government propaganda after announcing COVID-19 vaccination

"Sesame Street" characters (L-R) Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby attend the HBO premiere of "Sesame Street's The Magical Wand Chase" on Nov. 9, 2017, in New York City.

Sesame Street’s Big Bird is facing backlash after participating in a virtual town hall promoting the COVID-19 vaccine to children following FDA authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 through 11 years to receive.

On Saturday, Big Bird announced that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” Big Bird wrote on Twitter.

The tweet came as a part of a virtual town hall hosted by CNN’s Erica Hill and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Ad

Various characters from “Sesame Street” took part in the town hall, including three-year-old Elmo who does not meet the current age requirements to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement made by Big Bird sparked a backlash from several republicans including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz who said the tweet pushed government propaganda.

Despite the adverse reactions from conservatives, Big Bird received praise from President Joe Biden who tweeted, “Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.”