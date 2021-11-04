Dallas bar sets strict rules on playing Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’

A Dallas bar is making headlines after displaying a sign on its jukebox that “All I Want for Christmas” by Mariah Carey will be skipped if played prior to Dec. 1.

The bar is setting strict rules to ensure that the holiday classic isn’t overplayed within its establishment.

A sign taped to the jukebox reads, “All I Want for Christmas Is You will be skipped if played before Dec. 1. After Dec 1 the song is only allowed one time a night.”

The rule sent fans into an uproar online, with some declaring a “war on Christmas,” to which Carey responded on Twitter with a photo of herself ready for battle.

A staff member at the bar insists that they do not hate Mariah Carey nor Christmas.

The rule for requesting “All I Want for Christmas” isn’t new and the sign has been displayed in previous years.

According to Quartz, “All I Want for Christmas” averaged about 1 million daily streams on Spotify in the US from Nov. 24 - Nov. 30, 2020.

On Christmas Day, the song was streamed over 17 million times.