Alley Theatre announces new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” play to kick off the holiday season

HOUSTON – As spooky season comes to an end, holiday season is right around the corner and, to kick off the jolly good times, Alley Theatre has announced its on-stage adaption of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

Last season, the show was performed digitally. This year’s adaptation by Doris Baizley is now coming to life on stage under the direction of Alley Associate Producer and Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner.

David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge photo provided by Alley Theatre for promotional use on Oct. 27, 2021. (Alley Theatre)

Geared for family audiences, “A Christmas Carol” spotlights a magical world of holiday make-believe, while also promoting a powerful message of forgiveness and the true spirit of the holiday season.

Performances of “A Christmas Carol” are scheduled to begin Friday, November 19 and will run through Wednesday, December 29. Showtimes are set for Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. “A Christmas Carol” is recommended for general audiences, ages 6 and up. Select weekday matinees are available.

Tickets to “A Christmas Carol” are now on sale and start at $26. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, and any student, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for $16 for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online at alleytheatre.org or by phone (713.220.5700).

Cast of A Christmas Carol at first rehearsal provided by Alley Theater for promotional use on Oct. 27, 2021 (Alley Theatre)

Alley Theatre COVID-19 Policies and Protocols are as follows:

All guests will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to the performance. Both PCR tests and antigen tests are acceptable. The results must have been performed by a third party, such as a lab. At-home tests will not be accepted. Guests can show either paper or electronic documentation (including photo of negative results).

Guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least 14 days after final dose) may bring proof of vaccination as a substitute for a negative COVID-19 test result. Guests can show either paper or electronic documentation (including photo of card).

Alley Theatre requires all guests to wear a mask covering nose and mouth at all times while in the Theatre building, except while actively eating and drinking in the lobby spaces. Alley Theatre will provide complimentary masks to guests who forget to bring one. If guests choose not to wear a mask, there will be no admittance to the Theatre building and a refund will be processed.

As always, food and drinks will not be allowed in the Theatres.

Alley Theatre suggest guests arrive 45 minutes or more before the start of the performance in order to be screened and enter.