Andrea Bocelli to host free musical event at Lakewood Church

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 06: Veronica Berti and Andrea Bocelli attends the red carpet of the movie "La Caja" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

International opera star Andrea Bocelli will be hosting an evening packed with music and unity at Lakewood Church on Friday, Oct. 22.

Bocelli, his wife Veronica Bocelli, gospel singer CeCe Winans, and season 10 American Idol finalist Pia Toscano are encouraging and inspiring the community with their event “AMAZING GRACE. " The free event is in support of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, which was created to empower people and their communities to reach their full potential, while also introducing a new music project called, The Journey.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 02: Singer CeCe Winans performs onstage during 2021 Praise In The Park at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on October 02, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (2021 Paras Griffin)

Bocelli, who first rose to fame in the early 90s, has traveled all over the world performing both pop and classical albums that have sold over 90 million copies and generated more than 5 billion streams worldwide.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Seating is first come first serve.

More information about AMAZING GRACE can be found at Lakewood Church.