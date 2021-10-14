Adele announces release date for forthcoming ‘30′ album

FILE - Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. The singer will share custody of her 8-year-old son and wont be paying child support to her now-ex-husband Simon Konecki. The couple separated in August of 2019, and Adele filed for divorce the following month. A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce last week. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Adele’s highly-anticipated fourth album is set to be released Friday, Nov. 19.

Following the pattern of her previous albums “19,” “21″ and “25,” the new project is titled “30.”

On Wednesday, Adele took to her Twitter to announce the release date of her upcoming album accompanied by a note to her fans.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it three years ago...” she wrote. “I’ve learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones...and, I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

Adele, who has gotten married and divorced from Simon Konecki since the release of her last album – “25,” revealed that working on “30″ help her through her grief.

“I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it,” she wrote.

“Easy On Me,” the first single from the new album, is set to be released tonight at 6 p.m. CT.