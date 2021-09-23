‘More mayhem and madness’: ‘Tiger King’ returning for Season 2

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla. A federal judge in Oklahoma has ordered the new owners of the Oklahoma zoo featured in Netflix's "Tiger King" documentary to turn over all the lion and tiger cubs in their possession, along with the animals' mothers, to the federal government. U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III issued the order last week in the case against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe and the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park based on claimed violations of the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Netflix announced Thursday “Tiger King” has been renewed for season 2, and the streaming service promises more “mayhem and madness” for the series.

In a tweet posted Thursday, Netflix announced multiple original documentaries featuring several true crime stories, including documentaries of “The Crypto King” and “The Tinder Swindler.”

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

“Tiger King” documents an Oklahoma zoo owner, Joe Exotic, who breeds big cats for a living and is behind a murder-for-hire plot surrounding big cat rescuer Carole Baskin.

The documentary series earned six Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Documentary Series, according to Netflix.

“Tiger King 2″ is set to premiere sometime later this year.

You’re invited to the home of true crime, where the truth is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/IBdRcOI0fI — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

