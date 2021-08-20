Partly Cloudy icon
Trending: Aaliyah’s sophomore album, ‘One in a Million,’ now available on streaming services

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Aaliyah. (Getty Images)

It’s been a long wait for many fans who’ve been anticipating the release of the late Aaliyah’s music since her death in 2001.

The artist was trending on Twitter Thursday after the drop of her sophomore album “One In A Million” on streaming services.

The album’s release on Spotify comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death, according to Entertainment Tonight. It was announced that Spotify will release the entirety of Aaliyah’s catalog over the next few weeks and will continue to do so through October, according to ET.

The release was a surprise for many after the long battle between the singer’s estate and former manager, Barry Hankerson, over the singer’s discography.

Here’s what fans are saying on Twitter:

Have you listened? Let us know what you think!

