Trending: Aaliyah’s sophomore album, ‘One in a Million,’ now available on streaming services

It’s been a long wait for many fans who’ve been anticipating the release of the late Aaliyah’s music since her death in 2001.

The artist was trending on Twitter Thursday after the drop of her sophomore album “One In A Million” on streaming services.

The album’s release on Spotify comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death, according to Entertainment Tonight. It was announced that Spotify will release the entirety of Aaliyah’s catalog over the next few weeks and will continue to do so through October, according to ET.

The release was a surprise for many after the long battle between the singer’s estate and former manager, Barry Hankerson, over the singer’s discography.

Here’s what fans are saying on Twitter:

This Aaliyah one in a million album so nostalgic 🔥🤌🏾👏🏾 but listen to the quality 20+ years on pic.twitter.com/KPxVbomGnT — Lamar Lee (@_Lamarlee) August 20, 2021

aaliyah’s one in a million being available on apple music is the reason i choose to be happy today 🧚🏻‍♀️ — rebecca g. (@rebeccarcia) August 20, 2021

Aaliyah’s One In A Million Dropping On DSPs Is One If The Greatest Birthday Gifts — Zoo Rass (@Zoohood23) August 20, 2021

i haven't streamed one in a million yet. Haven't showed this much restraint since never. it's against Aaliyah's estate's wishes so I'll wait I guess — Tee (@InexplicablyTee) August 20, 2021

One In A Million is available on @AppleMusic! 😭. Don’t mind me I’ll be bumping ‘Never Comin’ Back’ - singing “yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah”. #Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/b9NTFweE8V — Madelyne Ortíz (@madelyneortiz_) August 20, 2021

AALIYAH’S ONE IN A MILLION ALBUM IS ON APPLE MUSIC, I REPEAT AALIYAH’S ALBUM IS ON APPLE MUSIC!!!! I FORGOT😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KNmOCK0OeT — ✨👑THE BASEQUEEN👑✨ (@andreawlsn) August 20, 2021

I don’t know who needs to see this but Aaliyah’s “One In A Million” album is on Apple Music.✨ pic.twitter.com/czyhviiOgW — Samyr (@Tololon) August 20, 2021

I love how they finally put Aaliyah’s album on all streaming platforms but umm can we get all of her albums instead of just the one in a million album — Rome 🥵 (@HeSoHandsome_) August 20, 2021

My heart right now getting ready to press play on Aaliyah's One In A Million album pic.twitter.com/ZG37kofO6W — Charlotte's Web (@char_broiled) August 20, 2021

Have you listened? Let us know what you think!